David Tangipa Says California Agriculture Needs Practical Leadership and Regulatory Reform

The future of California agriculture will depend on water reliability, regulatory reform, and stronger support for rural communities, according to Assemblyman David Tangipa. During a recent appearance on the AgNet News Hour, Tangipa discussed the challenges facing farmers, proposed new taxes, wildfire preparedness, and why he believes California must change course to remain competitive.

Tangipa said California agriculture continues to face mounting pressure from regulations that increase production costs while making it more difficult for growers to compete with producers in other states and countries. He argued that many of the state’s policies are created without sufficient input from the people who work in agriculture every day.

One issue Tangipa highlighted was California’s proposal to expand taxes to certain business services and commercial software. While aimed at generating additional state revenue, he warned the proposal could increase operating costs for businesses across California, including agricultural operations that depend on specialized software for irrigation management, payroll, accounting, and compliance.

“We continue to ask businesses to do more while making it harder for them to succeed,” Tangipa said. “At some point, people simply decide it’s easier to do business somewhere else.”

Water infrastructure also remained a major focus of the conversation. Tangipa said California has failed to adequately invest in new water storage and conveyance projects despite experiencing both severe droughts and years with abundant rainfall. He believes expanding storage capacity would improve water reliability for agriculture, communities, and environmental needs alike.

Tangipa also discussed wildfire preparedness, saying California must continue investing in forest management, fuel reduction, and emergency response capabilities. He noted that protecting rural communities and agricultural lands requires proactive management rather than reacting after disasters occur.

Throughout the interview, Tangipa emphasized that California’s farmers are among the most innovative and productive in the world but often operate under some of the nation’s most restrictive regulations. He said preserving agriculture will require policies that encourage investment instead of creating additional uncertainty.

The discussion also touched on California’s political future as voters prepare for the 2026 gubernatorial election. Tangipa encouraged Californians to become informed about candidates’ positions on agriculture, water, energy, and rural economic development before heading to the polls.

“We have to make sure the people making decisions understand the consequences those decisions have on the families producing our food,” Tangipa said.

Despite the challenges, Tangipa remains optimistic that California can restore its agricultural competitiveness through practical policymaking, improved infrastructure, and stronger collaboration between lawmakers and the farming community.

He said California’s natural resources, climate, and farmers continue to make the state one of the world’s premier agricultural regions, provided future policies support rather than hinder those advantages.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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