Nearly a Century of Farming Excellence Meets Modern Agricultural Challenges

Daniel Jackson

President of Family Tree Farms

When it comes to California tree fruit and blueberries, few voices carry as much weight as Daniel Jackson, President of Family Tree Farms. During a wide-ranging interview with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, Jackson discussed everything from his family’s agricultural legacy and innovative fruit breeding programs to California’s water crisis, labor concerns, global blueberry production, and the future of farming in the Golden State.

For anyone involved in agriculture—or simply interested in where their food comes from—this conversation provides a fascinating look inside one of California’s premier farming operations.

A Family Legacy That Started in 1933

Family Tree Farms traces its roots back to 1933 when Jackson’s grandfather, Herschel Jackson, moved from Tennessee to California as a farm laborer. Through hard work and determination, he eventually purchased his own land, raising turkeys and growing crops while building a foundation that would support generations to come.

Today, Family Tree Farms is a multi-generational operation with the fourth generation actively involved in farming and the fifth generation beginning to emerge. Jackson proudly notes that while not every family member remains in agriculture, the family’s connection to farming remains strong.

Growing Much More Than Tree Fruit

While Family Tree Farms is best known for its premium stone fruit, the operation has grown into a highly diversified agricultural enterprise.

Sugar Burst Apple Variety

The company produces:

Peaches

Nectarines

Plums

Apricots

Apriums

Plumcots

Blueberries

Almonds

Pistachios

Citrus

Cherries

Specialty apples

Mangoes

One of Family Tree Farms’ unique offerings is the Sugarburst apple, a hot-weather variety grown in California’s San Joaquin Valley. The company also markets Tropical Burst mangoes and premium “Jumbos” blueberries.

Innovation Drives the Future

Family Tree Farms operates a state-of-the-art research and development center where genetics from around the world are evaluated under San Joaquin Valley growing conditions.

The company works closely with retail partners to identify promising new varieties before commercial planting. This commitment to innovation has helped Family Tree Farms remain at the forefront of the fresh fruit industry while continually introducing consumers to exciting new products.

An Unusual 2025 Tree Fruit Season

According to Jackson, this year’s growing season has been unlike any he has experienced.

An unusually warm March followed by a cool April accelerated fruit development, causing many varieties to mature weeks ahead of schedule. Some growers have reportedly harvested varieties as much as six weeks earlier than normal.

The result has been a season marked by:

Earlier harvest windows

Variable fruit sizing

Strong flavor quality

Excellent fruit coloration

Concerns about potential supply gaps later in the season

Jackson expects California’s tree fruit season to end earlier than usual, urging consumers to enjoy fresh peaches, nectarines, apricots, and other stone fruit while supplies remain abundant.

Blueberries Continue Their Rise

Blueberries

Blueberries have become one of Family Tree Farms’ fastest-growing commodities.

Jackson credits year-round availability and growing consumer awareness of blueberries’ health benefits for the category’s success. Rich in antioxidants and widely recognized as a healthy snack, blueberries have become a staple item for many families.

To meet demand throughout the year, Family Tree Farms operates production programs in:

California

Florida

Mexico

Peru

The global supply chain allows consumers to enjoy fresh blueberries 12 months a year while ensuring retailers maintain consistent inventory.

Jackson described Peru as nearly ideal for blueberry production due to its mild climate and ability to produce berries with exceptional texture and shelf life.

California’s Water Crisis Remains a Top Concern

A significant portion of the interview focused on California’s ongoing water challenges.

Jackson expressed concern about the impact of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) and the uncertainty created by local Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs). He believes changing regulations have reduced grower confidence and contributed to increasing amounts of fallowed farmland throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

According to Jackson, permanent crop growers need long-term certainty before investing tens of thousands of dollars per acre into new orchards.

Without reliable water supplies and predictable regulations, many farmers are reluctant to make those investments.

Packing Prima Peach Variety

The Need for Water Infrastructure

Jackson repeatedly emphasized that California’s long-term solution lies in expanding water infrastructure.

He called for:

Additional reservoirs

New dams

Expanded canal systems

Groundwater recharge projects

Increased water storage capacity

In his view, California continues to miss opportunities to capture and store water during wet years, leaving agriculture vulnerable during future drought cycles.

Family Tree Farms box ready for shipping

The Future of Family Farming

Despite the challenges facing California agriculture, Jackson remains optimistic.

He acknowledged that many young people are choosing careers outside agriculture due to increasing regulatory burdens and uncertainty. However, he believes farming remains one of the most rewarding professions available.

Family Tree Farms continues to invest in California while also expanding internationally to ensure the company can continue fulfilling its mission of providing healthy food to consumers around the world.

Daniel Jackson’s Favorite Fruits

Peach Pie Variety

When asked what fruits he personally enjoys most, Jackson’s answer reflected both family tradition and personal preference:

Apricots Peaches Blueberries

His love for apricots and peaches dates back to family recipes and childhood memories, while blueberries have become a daily staple because of their flavor and health benefits.

A Message to Farmers

Jackson concluded the interview with encouragement for fellow farmers.

He reminded growers that agriculture now represents a very small percentage of the population, making their role more important than ever. Despite ongoing challenges, he urged producers to remain resilient, continue adapting, and keep moving forward.

“We’re the few still marching,” Jackson said.

Listen to the Full Interview

This article only scratches the surface of an outstanding conversation between Nick Papagni and Daniel Jackson. The full interview includes additional discussion on water policy, labor, global agriculture, family farming, California politics, fruit breeding, and the future of the San Joaquin Valley.

Be sure to listen to the complete interview with “The Ag Meter” to hear Daniel Jackson’s full insights and passion for agriculture firsthand.

Daniel Jackson on Family Tree Farms, Blueberries, Water, and California Agriculture’s Future