Family Tree Farms Vice President Daniel Jackson says California agriculture faces significant challenges from water policy uncertainty, but he remains optimistic about the future of farming and the next generation of growers. During the second part of a recent AgNet News Hour interview, Jackson discussed water regulations, labor concerns, blueberry production, and the importance of maintaining California’s agricultural legacy.

Jackson, whose family has farmed in California since the 1930s, said one of the biggest issues facing growers today is uncertainty surrounding groundwater regulations under California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). According to Jackson, constantly changing rules create difficulties for farmers making long-term investments in permanent crops such as peaches, almonds, and other tree fruits.

“Farmers are not confident,” Jackson said, explaining that growers often do not know what water restrictions they may face several years into the future after making substantial investments in orchards and other perennial crops.

He noted that reliable water supplies remain essential for maintaining productive farmland and supporting rural economies throughout California. Jackson emphasized that water infrastructure and storage projects could provide long-term benefits not only for agriculture but also for communities and environmental needs.

Despite the challenges, Jackson remains committed to farming in California. He said Family Tree Farms continues to invest in the state while also expanding production into other regions and countries to maintain year-round supplies of fresh produce.

Blueberries have become a major component of that strategy. Family Tree Farms now participates in blueberry production and marketing programs across multiple regions, allowing consumers to access fresh blueberries throughout the year. Jackson said demand continues to grow as consumers increasingly recognize the fruit’s health benefits.

“People need them,” Jackson said while discussing the popularity of blueberries and their reputation as a healthy snack option.

California’s blueberry season is expected to conclude earlier than normal this year due to unusually warm spring weather that accelerated crop development across many fruit-producing regions. Jackson said growers throughout the industry are seeing earlier harvest timing in numerous commodities, including stone fruit and blueberries.

As for Family Tree Farms’ stone fruit season, Jackson expects harvests to wrap up sooner than usual. He encouraged consumers to take advantage of peak-season fruit while supplies remain plentiful. Apricots, peaches, nectarines, and other specialty fruits continue to be available through the company’s retail and wholesale channels.

Beyond crop production, Jackson stressed the importance of encouraging future generations to remain involved in agriculture. He expressed concern that regulatory burdens and uncertainty may discourage young people from entering farming but remains hopeful that California agriculture can continue thriving with strong leadership and common-sense policies.

Throughout the conversation, Jackson repeatedly emphasized the critical role farmers play in producing food for consumers and supporting local communities. He noted that agriculture remains one of California’s foundational industries and said growers will continue adapting to challenges while working to provide safe, nutritious food.

“We want to continue doing what we have a passion for doing,” Jackson said. “It’s great to see somebody smile when they eat a big juicy apricot or a peach.”

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