Cryan Joining AFBF as Chief Economist

The American Farm Bureau Federation Announced Dr. Roger Cryan will join the organization as chief economist next month. Cryan joins Farm Bureau after serving as director of the Department of Agriculture’s Economics division for the Agricultural Marketing Service for nine years.

He previously served as Vice President for Milk Marketing and Economics at the National Milk Producers Federation. At NMPF, Cryan developed and successfully led efforts to change federal milk pricing and marketing regulations, and served as an appointed member of the USDA Advisory Committee on Agricultural Statistics.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Cryan served as an economist for the Federal Milk Market Administrator in Atlanta, Georgia. Farm Bureau says he has earned several awards, including the prestigious Bruce Gardner Memorial Prize for Applied Policy Analysis, presented by the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association, for his work developing the dairy payment provisions in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program in 2020.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

