Some colorful plants to brighten up your home. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by PENEBAR from Pixabay

If you’re looking for a plant that will add a little kick of color and create a statement of its own inside your home, be on the lookout for some of these beauties.

Aglaonema, also called Chinese evergreen, provides incredible foliage color in yellows, greens and white suffuse the shiny foliage, with a beautiful blush of rose-red running down the center of each leaf.

The color variation of the Neoregelia ‘Guacamole’ plant is unreal. The shape is architectural, and the care is minimal. It has small arching yellow-green leaves that have intense burgundy bands. It’s compact enough to cluster several in a pot or to simply showcase solo on a minimalist shelf.

The Philodendron ‘Birkin’ is a stunning new philodendron whose creamy, one-of-a-kind variegation appears almost white as it unfurls large pin-striped leaves on an upright plant. The variegation of each individual leaf is dramatically different and adds to its appeal.

