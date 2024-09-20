Collaboration Key to Development of the 4-Bale Module Averaging Pilot Project

The 4-bale Module Averaging Pilot Program is meant to help with the efficiency of cotton production. Deputy Administrator of the Cotton and Tobacco Program in the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), Angie Snyder, said development of the program was a collaborative effort.

“We’ve been working with the National Cotton Council’s Joint Fungibility Working Group for some time, and we’ve run studies at the National Cotton Council’s behest. The resulting pilot is truly a joint effort between the Cotton Council and USDA. This pilot is an example of USDA working with industry to find innovative solutions to strengthen the supply chain and create better markets for producers, for ginners, for warehousemen, for spinners, for shippers, for everyone in the marketplace.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West