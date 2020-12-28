Cold-Hardy Succulents to Have Around the House

Some cold-hearty succulents to have around the house this winter. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Succulent season doesn’t end when summer does. There’s a slew of these pretty plants that can take as much cold as winter can dish out. Plant them outdoors for year-round color. They can take below-zero temperatures as long as you give them full sun and dry soil.

‘Spring Beauty’ Sempervivum, also known as a hen-and-chick plant, is known for its gray-green rosettes that turn plum-colored when the temperatures drop.

‘Lime Twister’ Sedum grows sprawling mounds of variegated white and green leaves that get tinged in red in the cool weather of spring and fall.

‘Rosularia Prometheum’ grows a mat of lime-colored rosettes with pink-tinged leaves that work well as groundcover. They look like their cousin sempervivum, but rosularia has bell-shaped blooms instead of star-shaped. Like their hen-and-chick kin, they need lots of sun and fast-draining soil.

‘Cosmic Candy’ Sempervivum turns deep red when the temperatures drop, and then it stays red year-round.

