Coalition Pushes for Timely Passage of 2023 Farm Bill

Organizations representing a variety of interests have formed a collaborative movement to advocate for getting the 2023 Farm Bill finished within the year. Together, the twenty groups have launched the “Farm Bill for America’s Families: Sustaining Our Future” campaign. The effort is composed of a diverse group of advocates for farmers, food security and nutrition, environment and wildlife, among others.

Members of the campaign include the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, the American Farm Bureau Federation, and the Farm Credit Council. The group highlights the importance of the farm bill in supporting more than two million farms covering nearly 900 million acres of land. Farm Bill for America’s Families seeks to engage consumers, leaders, and lawmakers in its effort to promote the timely passage of the 2023 Farm Bill.

The group has identified five core objectives for the campaign, which include food security, job creation, conservation, risk management, and addressing hunger. The participating organizations note that the farm bill’s impact extends well beyond the agricultural sector, safeguarding the nation’s food supply and securing millions of jobs. As the campaign gains momentum, the hope is that it will generate widespread awareness and inspire lawmakers to prioritize the farm bill’s swift passage.

To facilitate collaboration and enlist further support, the Farm Bill for America’s Families campaign has established an online platform. Organizations that align with the campaign’s vision and objectives are encouraged to participate in the collective effort to advocate for the finishing of the farm bill. By collaborating with like-minded entities, the campaign hopes to amplify its message and build a broader coalition advocating for the passage of the 2023 farm bill.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West