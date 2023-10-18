CIAO Standards Act to Streamline Revisions to Organic Standards

Several industry groups have welcomed the introduction of the Continuous Improvement and Accountability in Organic (CIAO) Standards Act 2023 in Congress. The bipartisan legislation aims to enhance and update organic standards, ensuring they align with the evolving needs of the organic market. It was introduced by Representatives Dan Newhouse, Jimmy Panetta, Salud Carbajal, David Valadao, and Chellie Pingree.

“CIAO is the result of a broad coalition of farmers, industry, environmental and other organizations working together with Congress to ensure organic continues to be a dynamic opportunity for growth and able to meet the future needs and desires of both producers and consumers,” said Tom Chapman, CEO and Executive Director of the Organic Trade Association (OTA).

The bill, H.R. 5973, proposes amendments to the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990, streamlining the process for reviewing and revising organic standards by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The legislation mandates the USDA to review and revise national organic standards at least once every five years. Reviews would incorporate the best available information, including environmental data, consumer trends, and scientific research.

Since the establishment of nationwide organic standards in 2000, the organic industry has flourished, becoming a $67 billion market in the U.S. The USDA Organic seal has since become recognized as one of the most trusted consumer labels. However, the organic sector has outpaced the federal regulatory system in recent years, hindering innovation and continuous improvement. The CIAO Standards Act addresses this gap by providing the USDA with the tools to evolve standards in response to new information, practices, and market forces.

The legislation is being supported by a sizable coalition of organic groups led by OTA. Other supporters include the National Organic Coalition, the Organic Farmers Association, the Organic Produce Association, and the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance. International Fresh Produce Association has also applauded the legislation’s introduction, noting that organic standards must continue to grow and advance to ensure the integrity of the USDA Organic seal.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West