Church Brothers Green Onions Did Not Contain Salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has determined that a laboratory error incorrectly caused the October 18, 2024 recall announcement concerning Church Brothers’ Farm’s green onions.

The products from Church Brothers did not contain Salmonella and the recall has been rescinded.

Church Brothers Farms voluntarily recalled just over 1,200 cases of green onions due to the potential contamination. After further internal review, the CFIA conclusively determined that cross-contamination had occurred. They also confirmed that the cross-contamination was an isolated event and no other samples have been affected.

