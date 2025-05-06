Wine Glasses And Bottle With Grapes And Barrel In Vineyard

DepositPhotos image

The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) has announced nominations are now open for its 2026 awards of excellence program. These prestigious awards honor exceptional wine grape growers and industry professionals who demonstrate innovation, environmental and community stewardship and a lasting impact on California’s wine grape industry.

The Grower of the Year Award is CAWG highest honor celebrating individuals, families or companies that demonstrate excellence in viticulture and vineyard management. Honorees are recognized for their leadership, innovative practices and consistent production of high-quality wine grapes.

And then there’s a Leader of the Year award that honors an individual who has made a significant positive impact on California’s winegrape industry through advocacy, vision and action. This award celebrates those who have championed key industry issues and driven meaningful change.

Nominations are open through June 9, and recipients will be honored at a reception on January 27 during the opening night of the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in Sacramento.

California Winegrapes Open Award Nominations