California Well-Represented in Southeast Asia Trade Mission

A Southeast Asia trade mission led by U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor will include several California interests. Leaders from three state agriculture departments and 29 U.S. agribusinesses are set to embark on a trade mission from October 30 to November 3. The focus is to expand export opportunities for U.S. food and farm products within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which stands as the world’s fourth-largest market.

“Increasing trade and investment between the United States and Southeast Asia is a key priority for the Biden-Harris Administration, as evidenced by the U.S.-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Under Secretary Taylor said in a press release. “Through this agribusiness trade mission, USDA is proud to support that partnership, which aims to increase bilateral commerce and investment between the United States and Southeast Asia.”

The delegation’s itinerary includes visits to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore—both significant billion-dollar export markets for U.S. food and agriculture. California-based businesses and organizations include CAS InterGlobal, Redwood International, Santini Foods, WeFARM Organics, and the California Walnut Commission. The delegation also includes California Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross, Montana Deputy Director of Agriculture Zachary Coccoli, and South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture and Natural Resources Hunter Roberts.

Trade mission participants will engage directly with potential buyers, receive detailed market briefings from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and industry experts, and partake in site visits. During the visit to Singapore, Under Secretary Taylor will meet with the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council Inc., a prominent advocate for over 175 American companies. The purpose is to work towards promoting mutually beneficial trade between the U.S. and the 10 countries that make up ASEAN. This collaborative effort underscores the shared commitment to exploring and expanding opportunities for U.S. agricultural products in Southeast Asia.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West