California Walnuts Eye Strong 2026 After Global Success

California’s walnut industry is entering the 2026 season with tremendous momentum. Strong crop quality, expanding export opportunities, growing domestic demand, and promising international trade negotiations are all combining to create optimism for growers across the Golden State.

During an in-depth interview with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, California Walnut Commission CEO and Executive Director Robert Verloop shared why the future looks bright for one of California’s signature specialty crops. From export markets in Europe and India to innovative retail marketing and the importance of maintaining premium quality, Verloop offered valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities facing the state’s 3,700 walnut growers.

Robert Verloop

CEO and Executive Director of the California Walnut Commission and Board

If you’re involved in agriculture—or simply appreciate where your food comes from—this is an interview you won’t want to miss.

Outstanding Crop Quality Drives Market Confidence

One of the biggest success stories of the 2025 crop was its exceptional quality.

Verloop explained that mild growing conditions allowed nearly every pound harvested from California orchards to successfully make it through processing with very little product loss. Because of the outstanding condition of the crop, processors handled significantly more marketable walnuts than expected.

Although larger supplies initially slowed the market, demand steadily strengthened throughout the marketing year. California is expected to finish the season with carryover inventories similar to or even below the previous year despite moving nearly 870,000 tons of walnuts between carry-in inventory and the new crop.

While grower prices continue to face pressure from global economic conditions and international competition, California walnuts remain highly sought after because of their superior quality, consistency, and reliability.

California Continues to Lead the World

California produces approximately 99% of all U.S. walnuts, with production stretching from Bakersfield through the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley, and north toward Redding.

Even more impressive, nearly 65% of California walnuts are exported, making international trade one of the industry’s most important priorities.

Several major export markets—including Turkey, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates—returned strongly after the previous year’s short crop. Emerging markets in Morocco and Southeast Asia also continue to grow as the California Walnut Commission expands consumer awareness around the world.

Europe and India Offer Major Growth Opportunities

Trade policy remains one of the industry’s biggest opportunities.

Verloop highlighted the elimination of existing tariffs on U.S. tree nuts entering the European Union as a significant victory for California growers. Europe purchases roughly 30% of California’s total walnut crop and nearly half of all exports, making tariff-free access an enormous advantage moving forward.

India may represent an even greater long-term opportunity.

Currently, California walnuts face a 100% tariff entering India. The California Walnut Commission has worked closely with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in hopes of dramatically reducing or eliminating that barrier.

Should an agreement be reached, Verloop believes India could eventually increase imports by more than 100,000 additional tons, fueled by a large vegetarian population that already recognizes walnuts as a healthy, nutritious food source.

Turkey also remains an important customer, with shipments increasing nearly 300% over the previous season despite a current 15% tariff.

Premium Quality Sets California Apart

Competition from countries such as China and Chile remains part of the global marketplace, but Verloop believes California’s greatest advantage is quality.

Chinese walnuts generally compete in lower-priced ingredient markets because of their more bitter taste, shorter shelf life, and less consistent quality. California, by contrast, has earned a worldwide reputation for producing premium walnuts that deliver outstanding flavor, appearance, and storage performance.

Maintaining that quality requires an enormous logistical effort.

The California Walnut Commission works closely with handlers, processors, shipping companies, and freight brokers to ensure refrigerated containers, proper storage, and efficient transportation preserve walnut quality from orchard to consumer across the globe.

“Walnuts Are Produce Too”

One of the Commission’s most innovative marketing efforts is repositioning walnuts inside grocery stores.

For decades, walnuts have been sold primarily in baking and snack aisles. Verloop believes they belong in the produce department.

The Commission’s campaign—“Walnuts Are Produce Too”—encourages retailers to merchandise walnuts alongside fresh fruits and vegetables, where research shows consumers naturally purchase complementary products.

Studies indicate shoppers buying walnuts typically purchase eight to ten additional produce items, making produce departments a natural fit.

At the same time, younger consumers continue embracing plant-based diets rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats—exactly the nutritional profile walnuts provide.

Restaurants Represent the Next Frontier

Retail grocery sales remain strong, but restaurants present perhaps the industry’s largest growth opportunity.

Americans now spend approximately half of their food dollars eating away from home, yet only about 7 million pounds of walnuts are used in restaurants annually compared to approximately 55 million pounds sold through supermarkets.

To change that, the California Walnut Commission has launched a Chef-in-Residence program that develops innovative recipes showcasing walnuts far beyond salads and desserts.

The goal is simple: inspire chefs to incorporate walnuts into appetizers, entrees, sauces, breakfast items, and countless other menu offerings.

Family Farms Remain the Heart of the Industry

California’s walnut industry is built upon generations of family farmers.

Several walnut-growing families now represent seven generations of continuous production.

Although commercial orchards are replanted every 40 to 45 years, historic walnut trees dating back more than 150 years still stand in parts of California, including Napa Valley, serving as reminders of the state’s rich agricultural heritage.

Today, approximately 375,000 bearing acres of walnuts are farmed by 3,700 growers, with an average farm size of about 60 acres, although operations range from small family orchards to several thousand acres.

Preparing for an Earlier Harvest

Weather conditions suggest the 2026 harvest could begin seven to ten days earlier than normal, with some early varieties expected to begin harvest during the second week of September.

Throughout July and August, growers remain focused on irrigation, fertility, and tree health—not only to maximize this year’s crop but to establish next year’s production potential as well.

Harvest timing also depends heavily on weather.

Rain remains one of growers’ greatest concerns because walnuts left on wet orchard floors can stain, reducing market value. Last season, growers successfully stayed ahead of rain events, and Verloop hopes favorable conditions continue through harvest.

Supporting California Agriculture

When asked about California’s changing political landscape, Verloop emphasized that the California Walnut Commission works on behalf of growers regardless of political affiliation.

Its mission remains focused on helping family farms succeed through practical policies, open export markets, reasonable regulation, and consumer education.

As Verloop noted, California agriculture remains one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world, producing more than 400 commodities while feeding consumers both domestically and internationally.

Learn More About California Walnuts

For recipes, nutrition information, grower resources, and industry news, visit www.walnuts.org/.

For additional information, contact the California Walnut Commission directly:

Robert Verloop

CEO & Executive Director

California Walnut Commission

📞 (916) 932-7070

📧 rverloop@walnuts.org

Listen to the Full Interview with “The Ag Meter”

This article highlights just a portion of the conversation between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and California Walnut Commission CEO Robert Verloop.

In the full interview, Verloop provides even more insight into California’s walnut crop, export markets, international trade negotiations, domestic marketing strategies, consumer trends, and what growers should expect as harvest approaches.

Be sure to listen to the complete interview and stay connected with The Ag Meter for the latest agricultural news, interviews, and industry updates.

Follow The Ag Meter on all social media platforms @PAGMETER.

Questions or comments? Contact Nick Papagni at:

📧 nick@agnetmedia.com

Whether you’re a grower, processor, shipper, retailer, or simply interested in California agriculture, this interview offers valuable insight into one of California’s most important specialty crops.

California Walnuts Eye Strong 2026 After Global Success