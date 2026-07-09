On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, California Walnut Commission and Board CEO and Executive Director Robert Verloop shared an optimistic outlook for the state’s walnut industry, highlighting strong export demand, improving trade conditions, and what growers can expect as the 2026 harvest approaches.

Verloop said the 2025 crop benefited from favorable growing conditions that resulted in exceptional quality and minimal losses during processing. While the large crop initially created abundant supplies, strong domestic and international demand has steadily reduced inventories, leaving the industry in a favorable position heading into the new season.

California remains the dominant producer of walnuts in the United States, accounting for approximately 99% of the nation’s commercial walnut production. The industry includes roughly 3,700 growers farming about 375,000 bearing acres throughout the Central Valley and surrounding production regions.

International trade continues to be a major driver for the industry, with about two-thirds of California walnuts exported worldwide. Verloop highlighted recent progress in trade negotiations with the European Union, where reduced tariffs are expected to strengthen California’s position in one of its largest export markets.

He also pointed to India as one of the industry’s biggest long-term opportunities. California walnuts currently face a 100% tariff entering India, but negotiations continue between U.S. trade officials and the Indian government. Verloop said lowering those barriers could significantly expand demand, calling India one of the most promising growth markets for California walnuts.

Other export destinations, including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Southeast Asia, have also contributed to stronger international shipments over the past year. Verloop noted that while competition from countries such as Chile and China remains part of the global marketplace, California continues to distinguish itself through consistent quality, flavor, and reliability.

Beyond exports, the California Walnut Commission is also working to increase domestic consumption. One major focus has been repositioning walnuts in grocery stores from the baking aisle into the produce department, emphasizing that walnuts are a fresh agricultural product grown on trees. The organization is also expanding efforts with chefs and restaurants to encourage more menu applications beyond traditional salads and baked goods.

Looking toward harvest, Verloop said growers are closely monitoring weather conditions as orchards move through the critical nut-filling stage. An early harvest is possible if favorable conditions continue, although producers will continue watching for any late-season heat or rainfall that could affect harvest timing and quality.

Throughout the conversation, Verloop emphasized that California’s walnut growers remain focused on producing a high-quality crop while continuing to expand markets around the world.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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