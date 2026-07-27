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The California stone fruit season is expected to end earlier than normal this year after an unusually warm start accelerated crop development across the state’s orchards. A recent report highlighted how early-season heat pushed harvest timelines ahead, leaving growers and shippers preparing for an earlier-than-usual conclusion to the 2026 season.

California is the nation’s leading producer of fresh peaches, plums, nectarines and apricots, making seasonal shifts important for growers, packers, retailers and consumers alike. This year’s accelerated timeline has influenced harvest schedules from the beginning of the season through the final shipments.

California Stone Fruit Season Started Ahead of Schedule

According to growers, the 2026 season began roughly 10 days earlier than expected after an unexpected period of warm weather sped up crop development.

The earlier start created several production challenges during the opening weeks of harvest. Growers reported issues such as fruit bunching and other crop management concerns as orchards developed more quickly than anticipated.

Despite those early obstacles, producers were able to work through the challenges as the season progressed. Favorable growing conditions later in the season helped many orchards move beyond those initial issues, allowing harvest and packing operations to continue with fewer disruptions.

The accelerated development, however, has continued to influence harvest timing throughout the season.

California Stone Fruit Season Wrapping Up Early

Because fruit matured ahead of its typical schedule, growers now expect shipments to conclude sooner than they normally would.

An earlier end to the shipping season could affect the availability of fresh California stone fruit in some markets as retailers transition to other domestic or imported supplies.

While every growing season presents unique weather-related challenges, this year’s experience serves as another reminder of how temperature fluctuations can significantly influence crop development and harvest timing for specialty crop producers.

As harvest winds down, growers will begin evaluating the season and preparing orchards for the next production cycle while monitoring weather conditions that could influence future crops.

Hear more about the 2026 California stone fruit season and what the early finish means for growers by listening to the report below.