California Harvest Season Well Underway

California harvest season is well underway, according to a recent crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The report shows that late-season peaches, plums, and nectarines are still being picked, though heat-related damage is showing up in some orchards. Prunes are also being harvested and sent for dehydration.

Fig and early pomegranate harvests continue, while citrus crops like grapefruit, limes, and Valencia oranges are nearly done. Kiwi and avocado harvests are ongoing, and berry growers along the coast are still picking raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries.

Other crops including tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash are being harvested and sold at local markets. Along the Central Coast, crops like green bell peppers, broccoli, and lettuce continue to be picked, though cauliflower has seen some quality issues due to an increase in insects.

The California harvest season for almonds is in full swing, with orchard floors cleared and trees shaken. Pistachios, pecans, and walnuts are also maturing, with harvest prep underway.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West