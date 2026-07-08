David Tangipa

California Assemblyman-District 8

California business owners could face higher taxes under a newly approved state budget proposal, a move that is drawing criticism from some lawmakers. During a recent appearance on AgNet News Hour, California Assemblyman David Tangipa shared his concerns about the proposed tax increase and the process lawmakers used to approve the budget.

Tangipa, who represents California’s 8th Assembly District, argued that raising taxes is unnecessary given the state’s current financial position. He said California is operating with record levels of revenue and spending, making additional taxes on businesses difficult to justify.

“Right now the state of California has record revenue and a record budget,” Tangipa said. “We’ve never actually had more money available to us, and now they’re bringing on record taxes.”

According to Tangipa, the proposal would impact businesses throughout the state, adding additional financial pressure for employers already managing rising operating costs.

California Business Tax Proposal Draws Opposition

Tangipa said he opposes both the proposed tax increase and the way lawmakers handled the budget vote.

“They’re planning to raise taxes for every single business in the entire state of California,” he said.

Beyond the policy itself, Tangipa criticized legislative leaders for scheduling the budget vote late in the evening, arguing that it reduced public visibility during an important decision-making process.

California Business Tax Debate Continues

Tangipa said the timing of the vote raised concerns about transparency.

“For some reason we decided to vote on the budget around 10 p.m.,” he said. “I believe…they wanted it at night so that way people wouldn’t be there and people wouldn’t see what’s happening.”

He added that keeping constituents informed about legislative actions was one of his priorities throughout the process.

“That’s why I wanted to make sure that I was updating everybody,” Tangipa said.

The proposed tax increase is expected to remain a topic of discussion as California businesses, agricultural organizations and other industry groups continue evaluating how the measure could affect employers across the state. Supporters and opponents alike are expected to weigh in as lawmakers continue implementing the state’s budget priorities.

Hear more from California Assemblyman David Tangipa about the proposed business tax increase and his concerns with the budget process by listening to the interview below.