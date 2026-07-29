A California judge has ruled that the locations of dairies quarantined during the state’s California bird flu outbreak will remain confidential, siding with state agriculture officials who argued that protecting producer privacy is critical to disease response efforts. A recent report highlighted the decision, which balances public transparency with the need to encourage cooperation from dairy producers during animal health emergencies.

The case stemmed from a lawsuit filed by California Rural Assistance, which sought the release of the names and locations of dairies placed under quarantine during the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The organization argued that making the information public would improve oversight of the state’s response, help protect dairy workers and provide researchers with data to better understand the outbreak.

California Bird Flu Outbreak Led to Hundreds of Dairy Quarantines

During the outbreak, more than 750 California dairies were placed under quarantine as officials worked to contain the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

In addition to the operational challenges created by quarantines, producers reported approximately a 10% decline in milk production, underscoring the economic impact the disease had on the state’s dairy industry.

The outbreak prompted extensive coordination between producers and state officials as animal health agencies monitored infected herds and implemented measures designed to limit further transmission.

California Bird Flu Outbreak Ruling Prioritizes Producer Cooperation

In rejecting the request for disclosure, the Sacramento County Superior Court acknowledged the public interest in government transparency but concluded that maintaining the confidentiality of quarantined dairy locations served a greater public purpose.

According to state agriculture officials, keeping dairy locations confidential helps preserve trust between producers and regulators. Officials argued that protecting sensitive information encourages producers to promptly report sick animals and cooperate fully with disease investigations, strengthening California’s overall animal health response.

The ruling highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing public access to information with the practical needs of managing livestock disease outbreaks. As highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to affect animal agriculture, state agencies are expected to remain focused on rapid reporting, producer cooperation and effective disease control measures.

Hear more about the court’s decision and its implications for California’s dairy industry by listening to the report below.