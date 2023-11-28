California Awards Nearly $35 Million to Address Livestock Emissions

Several projects to address livestock emissions in the state have received funding support from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). A total of nearly $35 million has been awarded through CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation and the California Dairy Research Foundation. Grants through the Alternative Manure Management Program (AMMP) totaling $21.41 million have been awarded to 31 projects. Additionally, 12 projects under the Dairy Plus Program are receiving $14.23 million.

“California has set ambitious climate goals, and agriculture is an important contributor to these achievements,” CDFA Secretary Karen Ross said in a press release. “Dairy farmers and livestock ranchers are putting effective new technologies and best practices to work in their barns and fields, and these projects keep that progress in motion.”

AMMP and Dairy Plus act as incentives for implementing Climate Smart Agriculture practices. AMMP projects include practices such as solid separation, converting from flush to scrape, and establishing compost bedded pack barns. In total, the 31 AMMP projects will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 207,311 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (MTCO2e) over five years. Dairy Plus projects include vermifiltration, weeping walls, and advanced solid-liquid separation assisted by flocculants or bead filters. Collectively, the 12 Dairy Plus projects will reduce emissions by 296,353 MTCO2e over five years.

These initiatives aim to cut down greenhouse gas emissions from manure on California dairy and livestock farms. At the same time, the projects are meant to enhance water quality and nutrient management. By implementing these practices, not only are overall livestock emissions reduced, but there are additional benefits like decreased odor and air pollutants.

The most recent grants bring the total number of AMMP-supported projects to 172. CDFA has also selected eight Dairy Plus projects alongside a new 2023 AMMP project and four Dairy Plus projects to advance past completed AMMP projects if they meet federal requirements.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West