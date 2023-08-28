California Avocado Industry Remains Resilient Through Storm  

It appears the California avocado industry got through the recent storm system largely unscathed. California Avocado Commission (CAC) President Jeff Oberman said that this year’s harvest is just about finished. Despite some tumultuous environmental factors, the industry appears poised for a good season. CAC reports that there has not been any crop damage related to the Ojai earthquake. However, the simultaneous storm system brought as much as six inches of rain in some areas. Oberman said that farmers are still going to need a bit of time to determine what kind of impact Tropical Storm Hillary had. Fortunately, most of the fruit had already been picked prior to the storm.

Overall, the season has brought a diverse set of challenges and rewards. An abundance of rainfall helped replenish the state’s water supplies and provided ample moisture to support tree health. At the same time, difficult market conditions created some issues for the California avocado industry. Earlier season weather conditions also created challenges with below-average temperatures. CAC reports that market conditions have been improving for late-season fruit, after the peak season between April and July.

“California avocado growers’ resilience is inspiring,” Jeff Oberman said in a press release. “They are committed to building and maintaining a sustainable California avocado industry by using environmentally friendly farming practices, ensuring worker well-being, contributing to healthy communities and maintaining economic viability. We expect the remaining crop to be available for retailers and foodservice operators who have chosen to feature it for the Labor Day holiday.”

The approximately 3,000 avocado growers in California are already looking forward to the next season. Bloom and set stages have already come and gone. Damage from the recent tropical storm will continue to be assessed as growers evaluate what types of impacts there may be on next year’s harvest.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West