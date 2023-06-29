Bureau of Reclamation Supports Water Blueprint for the San Joaquin Valley

The Water Blueprint for the San Joaquin Valley and the California Water Institute (CWI) will be getting additional financial support from the Bureau of Reclamation. In a step towards sustainable water resource management, the Bureau has awarded a grant of approximately $1 million. The funding aims to support the development and integration of subregional water management initiatives and local projects into a comprehensive water plan.

Adam Nickels, Chief of Resources Management and Planning at Reclamation, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Reclamation is committed to looking towards the future relative to sustainable resource management, and we are excited to partner and support efforts spearheaded by CWI and the Water Blueprint. Under this effort, information will be gathered by a diverse cross-section of the American public and stakeholders and will be used by resource decision-makers and stakeholders.”

The forthcoming water plan report will draw on valuable insights from counties, cities, and groundwater sustainability agencies. Laura Ramos, Interim Director of CWI’s Research and Education Division, highlighted the significance of collaboration, stating, “I’m excited to work with all of the different agencies and evaluate their needs and find a connection between all of them. Being able to take a look at the entire area will give us a really good visual of what the San Joaquin Valley needs.”

Over the course of two years, this project will examine existing and future conditions while considering various crucial aspects of the water plan. These aspects encompass water quality, supply, conveyance, reliability, conservation efforts, flood control, and population growth. By conducting a comprehensive analysis, the CWI and Water Blueprint for the San Joaquin Valley aim to develop an integrated and sustainable water management strategy that meets the diverse needs of the region.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West