Fire ants remain a persistent challenge for California almond growers, impacting both crop quality and worker safety. John Mays, Senior Director of Specialty Agriculture with Central Life Sciences, says choosing the right application method is key to achieving effective control with Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait.

While some growers rely on spot treatments to target visible mounds, Mays explained that broadcast applications provide more consistent and reliable results. “The most effective way is to do a broadcast spread,” he said, noting that this approach covers a wider area and targets colonies that may not yet be visible.

Broadcasting bait across the orchard allows foraging ants to pick up the product and carry it back to the colony, helping eliminate populations at the source. This broader coverage also reduces the likelihood of ants reaching developing nuts, which can be vulnerable to feeding damage.

Among the most destructive species in almond orchards are imported red fire ants and southern fire ants. In addition to damaging trees and nuts, these aggressive pests pose risks to workers and can interfere with equipment. Mays noted that fire ants often nest in electrical components, irrigation systems, and machinery, creating operational challenges beyond the orchard itself.

Effective fire ant management not only protects yield but also helps maintain a safer working environment. By using broadcast applications and targeting colonies early, growers can reduce populations before they become widespread and more difficult to control.

Mays emphasized that understanding ant behavior and using proven application strategies can make a significant difference in long-term control.

For more information about Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait, including application guidelines and label details, visit centralantcontrol.com.