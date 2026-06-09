The blueberry industry continues to gain popularity with consumers, and industry leaders are looking for new ways to keep that momentum growing through innovative products, creative marketing, and expanded consumer engagement.

In today’s episode of AgNet News Hour, U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council President Casey Cronquist discussed how the industry is leveraging the Blueberry Boost Accelerator program to inspire new uses for blueberries and expand demand across multiple consumer segments.

Cronquist said blueberries have evolved far beyond a seasonal fruit and are now available year-round thanks to domestic production and global supply chains. As consumer demand continues to rise, the industry is searching for new opportunities to incorporate blueberries into products beyond their traditional breakfast and snack applications.

The Blueberry Boost Accelerator was created to encourage entrepreneurs and food companies to develop innovative products featuring blueberries. The program offers participants mentorship, industry exposure, and cash prizes while helping identify new ways consumers can incorporate blueberries into their daily diets.

“We want blueberries to be the world’s favorite fruit,” Cronquist said. “USHBC exists to give more consumers in the United States more reasons to buy more blueberries.”

The initiative reflects a broader trend within agriculture, where successful commodities increasingly rely on marketing and product innovation to maintain growth. Cronquist noted that blueberries already enjoy strong consumer recognition for their nutritional value, but the industry sees significant opportunities to increase consumption through new product categories and applications.

One example highlighted during the interview was last year’s competition winner, a high-protein whipped mousse dessert that incorporated blueberries as a featured ingredient. Programs like the accelerator help connect blueberry growers with emerging food companies looking to capitalize on consumer interest in health, wellness, convenience, and high-protein foods.

The blueberry industry is also benefiting from broader consumer trends emphasizing healthy eating. Cronquist said blueberries align well with growing demand for nutritious snacks, functional foods, and fresh produce options that support wellness-focused lifestyles.

According to Cronquist, approximately half of U.S. households currently consume blueberries, leaving significant room for future growth. Increasing production acreage and expanded availability have helped support rising demand, while ongoing marketing efforts aim to introduce blueberries to new consumers and new occasions throughout the day.

Packaging innovation also remains a priority. From larger family-sized containers to grab-and-go snack packs, the industry continues exploring ways to improve convenience and accessibility for consumers. These efforts are designed to help ensure every berry finds a home while supporting continued growth for growers.

Cronquist said the industry is seeing strong fruit quality this season and remains optimistic about future opportunities. As consumer interest in healthy foods continues to grow, blueberries are well-positioned to capitalize on evolving dietary trends and changing purchasing habits.

The Blueberry Boost Accelerator is currently accepting interest from entrepreneurs and companies interested in developing blueberry-based products, with winners to be announced later this year.