Bill Seeks to Bolster the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

Legislation has been introduced to help better support the specialty crop industry. The Specialty Crops Security Act of 2024 seeks to bolster the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP), increasing its annual authorization from $85 million to $100 million. Introduced by Senators Laphonza Butler and Susan Collins, the act addresses the underfunding and oversubscription of the SCBGP.

“This program can provide our specialty crop growers with opportunities for food safety research, workforce development and water supply innovation,” Western Growers President & CEO Dave Puglia said in a news release. “To be effective, the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program must be as responsive to growers as possible. Western Growers supports the Specialty Crop Security Act, which will ensure the program can sufficiently meet the needs and priorities of our members.”

Supporters note that the legislation empowers specialty crop farmers by allowing them greater influence over how funds are allocated by state departments of agriculture. Other supporters of the legislation include the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance, and the California Farm Bureau Federation.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West