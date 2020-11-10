Some of the best defensive plants to keep your home and garden safe. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Prickly pear cactus with red fruits

Natural plant barriers made up of defensive plants can be used as a source of protection on your property.

Strong, spiky defensive plants instead of modern fencing are used to keep animals in certain areas and can also be used to protect houses and property and to mark borders. Using these plants makes sense when you don’t want fences with razor wire, lights, or other obvious deterrents but want to maintain a natural look and still keep people or animals out.

The following plants will work very well: Agave, Barberry, Blackberry, Blackthorn, Bougainvillea, California Fuschia, Chinese Jujube, Cholla Cactus, Crown of Thorns, Devil’s Walking Stick, Giant Rhubarb, Hardy Orange, Hawthorn, Honey Locust, Juniper, Roses, and Prickley Pear.

Defensive plants can be extremely effective for your protection needs. You just need to choose the right ones and keep on top of the condition and pruning.

Best Defensive Plants to Keep Your Garden Safe