Beef prices remain elevated across the United States as cattle supplies stay historically tight while consumer demand for protein continues to grow, according to meat industry expert Darren Hill of J.D. Food. During a recent AgNet News Hour interview, Hill discussed the factors driving beef prices, changing consumer habits, and emerging animal health concerns impacting the livestock sector.

Hill explained that the U.S. cattle herd remains at relatively low levels, limiting beef availability even as demand continues to increase. He noted that consumer interest in high-protein diets has helped fuel strong demand for beef products despite higher retail prices.

“We’re still struggling as an industry with the cattle herd,” Hill said. “The herd remains extremely low and demand is exceedingly high.”

The beef industry remains highly concentrated, with four major beef packers accounting for roughly 85 percent of the nation’s beef processing capacity. Hill said that market concentration, combined with tight cattle supplies, has contributed to continued price pressure throughout the supply chain.

While beef prices remain high, Hill believes consumers still view beef as a worthwhile purchase, particularly when preparing meals at home. He noted that many families compare the cost of cooking steaks or hamburgers at home against restaurant prices and continue to find value in beef products.

At the same time, analysts expect some consumers to shift toward lower-cost protein options such as pork and chicken during the summer grilling season. Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of grilling season, and retailers are already seeing increased protein sales as families spend more time outdoors and gather for barbecues and holiday celebrations.

Hill also highlighted the role of innovation within the beef industry. Restaurants and retailers are increasingly utilizing alternative beef cuts that offer strong flavor and tenderness at lower price points. Cuts such as the flat iron steak have gained popularity as chefs seek creative ways to provide value while maintaining quality dining experiences.

Another issue drawing attention is the recent discovery of New World screwworm in a calf in South Texas. Hill said federal officials responded quickly by implementing quarantines, movement controls, surveillance efforts, and sterile fly release programs designed to prevent the pest from spreading. He emphasized that the situation currently poses no threat to consumers and that the U.S. food supply remains safe.

Freight costs continue to be another major factor influencing food prices. Hill noted that rising transportation expenses affect nearly every stage of the supply chain, from moving cattle and feed to delivering finished products to retailers and foodservice operators.

Looking ahead to the summer grilling season and America’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations, Hill expects strong demand for beef and other proteins to continue. While prices may remain elevated, he believes consumers will continue making room in their budgets for backyard barbecues and family gatherings.

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