Bee Hero: Revolutionizing Pollination Through Technology

Bee Hero, a startup founded in 2017 and operating in Israel and California, is using technology to transform agricultural pollination. The company provides precision pollination services, working with both beekeepers and growers to optimize crop yields and ensure sustainability in agriculture.

Jeffrey Shaw, Bee Hero’s Director of Research, highlighted the importance of honeybees in pollination. “One in every three bites of food you eat is pollinated by a honeybee,” Shaw explained. Bees play a vital role not only in producing food but also in maintaining the seed banks necessary for future crops. However, pollination depends heavily on the weather and the strength of bee colonies. Bees do not fly in temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, focusing instead on maintaining their hive’s internal temperature.

This is where Bee Hero’s technology comes in. Their in-hive sensors monitor colony strength, size, temperature, and humidity, offering real-time data to growers and beekeepers through a mobile platform. This transparency allows growers to make informed decisions about how many hives they need, whether to supplement with additional colonies, and how to adapt to changing weather conditions.

“If you don’t have enough bees, you’re potentially jeopardizing your yield,” Shaw warned. On the flip side, he explained, “Contracting too many bees costs money and could mean you’re supporting the farmer next door.” Bee Hero helps growers find the balance by ensuring they have the right number and quality of colonies for effective pollination.

Bee Hero’s innovative approach is reshaping pollination practices, making them more efficient and data-driven. Growers and beekeepers can learn more at the company’s website, behero.io.

Listen to the full interview here:

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.