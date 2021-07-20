How to attract bats to your yard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Two fox bats hanging upside down on a tree

After dark, Bats are nocturnal creatures that provide natural pollination and pest control for your yard. They love mosquitos, too! And because bats can eat in amounts up to half of its body weight, that means that a single bat could eat 1,000 to 3,000 insects in a single night. So, if you live in an area prone to attracting bothersome insects, here’s how to attract bats to your yard.

Like any species, the key to attracting bats is providing for their needs. Specifically, food – in the form of insects and critters. Water, such as a pond, bird bath, or landscaped water garden. And, shelter. Such as a bat box, or dead trees.

In addition to food and shelter, it is important to reduce the use of pesticides around your home. Pesticides will harm natural wildlife because the poisons in the chemicals do not only affect the intended targets.

Attracting bats does open up the possibility of having them enter your home. So be sure to secure any small openings that might provide an entry way.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Bats are Nocturnal Creatures Providing Natural Pollination and Pest Control