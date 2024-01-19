Asian Citrus Psyllid Discovery Opens Additional Research Opportunities

A failed field test has revealed a significant discovery about the Asian citrus psyllid, the vector HLB. Research indicates that the bacteria causing citrus greening can disrupt the insect’s sense of smell, rendering certain insect traps ineffective. HLB, caused by Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus carried by the psyllid, devastates citrus groves globally. The work is currently available as a preprint.

The study found that infected psyllids in Brazil, where HLB is present, were less responsive to acetic acid traps compared to uninfected insects. Male psyllids, relying on their sense of smell to locate females, were targeted by traps baited with acetic acid. The discovery, indicating the first report of a pathogen affecting a vector’s response to a sex attractant, opens new research avenues and challenges in controlling this crop disease. Professor Walter Leal from UC Davis, specializing in chemical ecology, collaborated on the research, emphasizing the implications for understanding and managing HLB in citrus.