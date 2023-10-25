Arizona Governor Loses Members of Water Policy Council

Key members of Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ Water Policy Council have resigned, citing neglect of farmers’ needs. Senate Republicans as well as the Arizona Farm Bureau (AFB) withdrew their membership from the Council. AFB President Stefanie Smallhouse shared concerns about the workings of the Rural Groundwater Committee within the Council. Despite efforts to bring farmers’ concerns to the forefront, the process seemed inclined toward predetermined outcomes, especially with the contested Local Groundwater Stewardship Areas.

Arizona Farm Bureau President Stephanie Smallhouse

Courtesy Arizona Farm Bureau

“At best, our priorities have been given very little committee consideration or, at worst, have been totally dismissed,” Smallhouse noted in a statement. “This is unacceptable to our members, farm and ranch families who will undoubtedly be impacted directly and immediately by any rural groundwater regulatory framework.”

Smallhouse clarified that AFB sought innovative, locally driven approaches for groundwater management but found the committee’s direction predetermined, resembling flawed past attempts. The proposed Local Groundwater Stewardship Areas faced opposition, and concerns from AFB were either disregarded or minimally considered. Despite leaving the council, AFB expressed commitment to collaborate with stakeholders for equitable alternatives that prioritize conservation over excessive regulation.

Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Whip Sine Kerr, have also withdrawn from the Governor’s Water Policy Council. Kerr, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Natural Resources, Energy & Water, expressed concerns about the council rubber-stamping progressive environmental goals and accused it of having a radical agenda that could harm the economy and farmers’ livelihoods.

The Senate Republicans’ withdrawal comes after questionable actions from the Executive Forum that, according to Kerr, aimed to exclude farmers and ranchers from providing meaningful input on rural groundwater management. In a letter to Governor Hobbs, Kerr voiced her disapproval of the council’s dismissal of alternative viewpoints, highlighting the potential impact on Arizona’s agricultural sector.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West