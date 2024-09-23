Applications Open for 2025 World Ag Expo® Seminars and Innovation Contest

Heavy traffic at the World Ag Expo Hemp Pavilion.

World Ag Expo® offers a look into the latest in innovation and education through the return of the Top-10 New Products contest and Seminar Series. Exhibitors and industry experts can now apply to put their mark on the 2025 show.

The Top-10 New Products Competition at World Ag Expo provides a glimpse into cutting-edge technology and innovation. Entrants must be exhibitors at the 2025 World Ag Expo and products released anywhere in the world between February 8, 2024 and February 13, 2025 are eligible. The application deadline is October 31, 2024 and winners will be announced in December 2024.

Educational seminars are held in the Seminar Center on the southeast side of the grounds throughout all three days of the show. Sessions are either 25 or 55 minutes and include a Q&A session. Experts including exhibitors, universities, government agencies, and others provide valuable insights at no cost, aiming to expand producer knowledge and practices. The application deadline is October 31, 2024 and speakers will start to be confirmed in November.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.