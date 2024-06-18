Amicus Briefs Filed Supporting Fight Against Card Check Law

Multiple industry groups have filed amicus briefs in support of a lawsuit that seeks to stop the implementation of California’s card check law. The Western Growers Association and ten other farm groups including the California Farm Bureau Federation and California Association of Winegrape Growers have filed a brief as part of Wonderful Nurseries’ lawsuit against the Agricultural Labor Relations Board and United Farm Workers. The groups argue that removing secret ballot elections for union certification undermines workers’ rights and exposes farms to a variety of legal uncertainties.

At the same time, the National Council of Agricultural Employers also filed a brief against the card check regulation, saying it allows unions to impose contracts without worker support and exposes them to potential abuse. The farm groups assert that secret ballots are crucial for fair union representation, citing multiple past legal cases.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West