The American Farm Bureau Convention remains one of the most important gatherings for farmers and ranchers across the country, bringing together agricultural leaders, producers, and industry advocates to discuss the issues shaping the future of agriculture. During a recent AgNet News Hour interview, American Farm Bureau Federation Communications Manager Bailey Corwine discussed the organization’s upcoming convention, farm policy priorities, mental health resources, and efforts to engage the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Corwine reflected on the success of the organization’s 2025 convention in Anaheim, California, which attracted thousands of attendees from across the nation. The event provided opportunities for networking, educational workshops, policy discussions, and a large trade show featuring agricultural innovations and industry partners. She noted that planning for the next convention begins almost immediately after the previous event concludes.

The next American Farm Bureau Convention is scheduled for January 2027 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Corwine said attendees can expect keynote speakers, workshops covering topics ranging from farm policy and succession planning to consumer engagement and agricultural advocacy, along with extensive networking opportunities.

A major focus of the discussion centered on federal agricultural policy. Corwine explained that Farm Bureau continues advocating for passage of a new Farm Bill, year-round E15 access, and improvements to labor programs. These issues remain top priorities for farmers facing a challenging farm economy that has persisted for several years.

Mental health in rural communities was another important topic. Corwine highlighted Farm Bureau’s Farm State of Mind initiative, which provides resources and support for farmers and ranchers experiencing stress and uncertainty. She emphasized the importance of talking openly about mental health challenges and seeking help when needed.

“It’s OK to not be OK, but it’s not OK not to talk about it.”

Corwine encouraged producers to connect with trusted friends, family members, or professionals when facing difficulties, noting that reaching out for support is a sign of strength rather than weakness.

The conversation also touched on youth involvement in agriculture through organizations such as FFA and 4-H. Corwine, herself a former FFA member with an American Degree, emphasized the role these programs play in developing future agricultural leaders and helping young people understand the many career opportunities available throughout the industry.

As agriculture continues to evolve through technology, automation, and changing consumer expectations, Corwine said Farm Bureau remains committed to supporting farmers while ensuring agriculture’s voice is heard in Washington and across the country.

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