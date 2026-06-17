Bailey Corwine

American Farm Bureau

As agriculture continues to navigate economic challenges, policy uncertainty, labor concerns, and emerging livestock threats, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) remains focused on advocating for farmers and ranchers while developing the next generation of agricultural leaders.

During a wide-ranging conversation with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, Bailey Corwine, Communications Manager for the American Farm Bureau Federation, discussed everything from the future of the Farm Bill and year-round E15 legislation to mental health resources, youth leadership development, technology, and the upcoming 2027 American Farm Bureau Convention.

Anaheim Convention Highlights Agriculture’s Diversity

Corwine reflected on the success of the 2026 American Farm Bureau Convention held in Anaheim, California. The event attracted thousands of attendees from across the country and provided an opportunity for producers to connect, learn, and share ideas.

She noted that attendees enjoyed both Southern California’s welcoming atmosphere and the opportunity to experience one of the most diverse agricultural regions in the world.

As a Kansas native, Corwine expressed admiration for California’s agricultural diversity, from specialty crops and fresh produce to the state’s large dairy industry. While California faces unique challenges related to labor, regulations, and production costs, producers from other states continue to be impressed by the scale and innovation found throughout the state’s agricultural sector.

Charlotte Set to Host 2027 American Farm Bureau Convention

Planning is already underway for the 2027 American Farm Bureau Convention, which will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Corwine explained that Farm Bureau begins planning the next convention almost immediately after the previous one concludes. Registration is expected to open in the fall, typically during October.

The annual convention brings together approximately 5,000 attendees from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Attendees can expect keynote speakers, educational workshops, policy discussions, leadership development opportunities, networking events, and a large trade show featuring agricultural innovations and business solutions.

Workshop topics often include Farm Bill updates, succession planning, consumer engagement, county Farm Bureau leadership, policy priorities, and other issues impacting agriculture.

A Truly Grassroots Organization

One of the defining characteristics of the American Farm Bureau Federation is its grassroots structure.

Corwine emphasized that policy priorities originate at the county level, where members identify challenges and propose solutions. Those ideas move through state Farm Bureau organizations before reaching the national level, where voting delegates establish official policy positions each year.

This process ensures that Farm Bureau’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C., reflect the priorities of farmers and ranchers rather than top-down directives.

Farm Bill and Year-Round E15 Remain Top Priorities

Among the most important issues facing agriculture today is passage of a new Farm Bill.

Corwine said Farm Bureau was pleased to see a version of the Farm Bill pass through the House of Representatives and is now awaiting Senate action. Once both chambers complete their work, lawmakers can negotiate a final compromise bill.

Another major priority is year-round E15 availability. Farm Bureau believes expanded access to E15 would provide benefits to both agriculture and consumers while creating additional demand opportunities for producers.

Improved agricultural labor programs also remain a key focus, especially for labor-intensive sectors throughout the country.

Addressing a Difficult Farm Economy

Corwine acknowledged that many producers continue to face significant economic challenges.

The current downturn has persisted for several years, creating financial stress throughout farm country. Rising production costs, market uncertainty, labor concerns, and fluctuating commodity prices continue to pressure farm profitability.

Despite those challenges, Corwine remains optimistic that meaningful policy solutions are within reach, particularly through Farm Bill improvements and expanded renewable fuel opportunities.

She also encouraged producers to review Farm Bureau’s Market Intel reports, which provide economic analysis and policy insights from AFBF economists, including Vice President of Public Policy and Economic Analysis John Newton.

Farm State of Mind Focuses on Mental Health

One of Farm Bureau’s most important initiatives is Farm State of Mind, which helps farmers and ranchers address mental health challenges.

During Mental Health Month, AFBF launched its Farm State of Mind Checklist for Weathering the Storm, designed to provide simple, practical steps for those feeling overwhelmed.

The checklist encourages producers to:

• Nourish • Move • Unplug • Pause • Connect • Share

Corwine delivered one of the interview’s most powerful messages:

“It’s okay to not be okay, but it’s not okay not to talk about it.”

She encouraged farmers and ranchers to seek help when needed and emphasized that asking for support demonstrates strength rather than weakness.

ACE Summit Empowers Women in Agriculture

Farm Bureau recently hosted its ACE Summit during the International Year of the Woman Farmer.

ACE stands for Advocate, Cultivate, and Engage.

The summit brought together women from across agriculture to strengthen leadership skills, improve advocacy efforts, and enhance communication with consumers.

Corwine explained that empowering agricultural leaders benefits the entire industry because stronger advocates help build public understanding and trust in modern agriculture.

Supporting Agriculture’s Future Leaders

Farm Bureau continues to invest heavily in youth leadership development through partnerships with FFA, 4-H, Agriculture Future of America, and MANRRS.

Corwine’s own agricultural journey began through 4-H and FFA in Kansas. She spent 12 years in 4-H, served as an FFA chapter officer, and earned her American FFA Degree.

Today, she believes agriculture has done an outstanding job of showing young people the many career opportunities available throughout the industry.

Modern agriculture now offers careers in science, engineering, agronomy, communications, technology, environmental stewardship, data analysis, and business management.

Technology and AI Creating New Opportunities

The future of agriculture will be increasingly shaped by innovation.

Artificial intelligence, automation, precision agriculture, and advanced technologies are helping producers grow more food with fewer resources while improving sustainability and efficiency.

While Corwine remains a strong advocate for hands-on agricultural experiences, she also recognizes the enormous potential these technologies offer for helping farmers meet future food demands while conserving water, land, and other resources.

Monitoring the New World Screwworm Threat

The conversation also addressed concerns surrounding the New World screwworm situation in Mexico and Texas.

Corwine noted that both American Farm Bureau and Texas Farm Bureau have been actively monitoring developments and educating producers. She expressed confidence that the agricultural community can once again eradicate the pest, just as it successfully did in the 1960s.

How to Get Involved

Corwine encouraged farmers, ranchers, agribusiness professionals, and agriculture supporters to become involved with their local Farm Bureau.

To learn more or become a member, visit:

American Farm Bureau Federation: fb.org

Membership Information: fb.org/join

Interested individuals can connect directly with their state and county Farm Bureau organizations through the membership portal.

Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Bailey Corwine provide valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities facing American agriculture today.

From Farm Bill negotiations and economic concerns to mental health awareness, youth leadership development, technology, renewable fuels, and agricultural advocacy, Corwine offers an optimistic and informative perspective on the future of farming and ranching in America.

Be sure to listen to the full interview to hear Bailey Corwine discuss the issues shaping agriculture and learn how Farm Bureau continues working to strengthen farming communities nationwide.

American Farm Bureau’s Bailey Corwine on Farm Policy, Mental Health, Leadership, and Agriculture’s Future