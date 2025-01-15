American Agriculture History Minute: Ohio State University Founded

University Hall on Campus of The Ohio State University

DepositPhotos image

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Ohio State University was founded in 1870 as a land-grant university under the Morrill Act of 1862. And the name Ohio Agricultural and Mechanical College. Initially it was thought one of Ohio’s two existing universities.

Ohio University and Miami University, would be designated as the land-grant institution. And each, in fact, engaged in a vigorous competition to win over the state legislature. However, it was ultimately decided to establish a new university located near the legislature in Columbus. That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.