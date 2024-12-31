American Agriculture History Minute: Land-Grant University Established in Columbus Ohio

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Ohio State University was founded in 1870 as a land-grant university under the Morrill Agricultural and Mechanical College. Initially it was thought one of Ohio’s two existing universities, Ohio University and Miami University, would be designated as the land-grant institution, and each in fact engaged in a vigorous competition to win over the state legislature. However, it was ultimately decided to establish a new university located near the legislature in Columbus.

