American Agriculture History Minute: British Attempt to Restrict Westward Movement

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Westward expansion in the U .S. did not come easy or did not come early on. The British Empire attempted to restrict westward expansion with their ineffective Proclamation Line of 1763, of course abolished after the American Revolutionary War.

The first major movement west of the Appalachian Mountains came from farmers and ranchers from Pennsylvania, Virginia, and North Carolina. Pioneers housed themselves in rough lean-tos or at most a one-room log cabin. Their main food supply first came from hunting deer, turkeys, or other abundant small game with little thought of cultivating the land.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.

Explore 5 facts about the Proclamation of 1763, a decree originally enacted to calm the tension between Native Americans and colonials, but became one of the earliest causes of the American Revolution.