Farmers and processors are keeping a close eye on weather conditions and market balance as they reflect on last year’s unpredictable growing season. Michelle Penney, who works with her family in the farming and processing industry, emphasized the importance of cold winter temperatures, known as chill hours, for tree dormancy and crop production.

“Last year, we saw the lack of chill hours had some really negative effects,” Penney said. “We see trees that didn’t go completely dormant and didn’t have the energy to push the crop that we thought we were going to get despite the great bloom.”

The extreme summer heat also added to the challenges, creating uncertainty in yields. While growers hope for a more stable season, Penney warned that an oversupply could be just as problematic. A bumper crop may seem ideal, but if supply outpaces demand, prices drop, and growers struggle to remain profitable.

Maintaining a balanced market is crucial for both farmers and processors. Low grower returns can lead to cost-cutting measures, reducing quality and making it harder to market the crop effectively. As Penney put it, “Everybody just wants it to stay balanced and healthy.”

Almond Update: Orchard Challenges Highlight Need for Balance in Supply and Demand

