Almond Update: ‘Connecting the Dots’ at This Year’s Almond Conference

The 2023 Almond Conference will be returning to the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento. Registration will open on August 15 and the conference will be taking place December 5-7. Senior Specialist of Industry Relations for the Almond Board of California (ABC), Rebecca Bailey said the theme for this year is ‘Connecting the Dots.’

“While this conference is one that aims to primarily serve growers and handlers – they’re our target audience – over the years it has brought in more of a global audience. Especially those on the customer and consumer side of the industry,” said Bailey. “So, the goal with Connecting the Dots is to really have a place for conference to not only connect those different audiences but also share what’s going on in various fields in the industry and how they connect to one another.”

The conference will be structured similarly to last year with specific content details to be finalized in the coming months. December 5 will begin with some morning sessions followed by the State of the Industry address and opening reception later that day. A general session will kick off December 6, with breakout sessions and tradeshow time throughout the day. The gala dinner will once again be taking place on the second day of the conference. Thursday, December 7 will also feature breakout sessions and trade show time, with activities all wrapping up around Noon. This year’s gala event will be a bit different than last year.

“Our CEO Richard Waycott is retiring after 21 years at the Almond Board. So, we felt like it was a natural fit for the gala to be kind of that last hoorah and celebration,” Bailey explained. “So instead of having specific entertainment at the gala like we normally have in the past…we’ll have some networking opportunities and then go into our Almond Achievement Award winner and our Almond Technical Award winner and then the rest of the night will really be kind of a recognition and acknowledgment of Richard and his service to the industry.”

More information about the 2023 Almond Conference is available at Almonds.com/conference.

Listen to Bailey’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West