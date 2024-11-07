Almond Update: California Almond Board Courts Mexican Bakers with Central Valley Tour

The Almond Board of California recently hosted a tour in the Central Valley, targeting the Mexican baking industry to showcase the potential of almonds in sweet baked goods. This event welcomed 15 influential chefs, bakers, and bakery association representatives from Mexico. The goal was to highlight the versatility of almonds, from sliced forms to flour and paste.

Becky Jeffers, who leads North American market development at the Almond Board, explained that a 2023 Deloitte study identified baked goods as the largest food category in Mexico. Recognizing this, the board aims to expand almonds’ role beyond simple snacking to being a key ingredient in pastries and desserts.

During the September tour, participants observed almond harvesting and processing and engaged in hands-on experiences at the Culinary Institute of America. They created baked goods using almond-based ingredients, which highlighted almonds’ flavor, texture, and quality. Jeffers noted the Mexican market’s growth potential, driven by a rising middle class seeking health-conscious yet indulgent foods.

The tour is part of a broader strategy to establish almonds as a premium baking ingredient in Mexico.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.