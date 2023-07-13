Almond Update: 2023 Almond Production Expected to Increase

Almond production is forecasted to reach 2.60 billion meat pounds, according to the 2023 California Almond Objective Measurement Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service. The forecast represents a four percent increase from May’s subjective forecast and a one percent rise compared to last year’s yield of 2.57 billion meat pounds. USDA’s Forecasted yield is 1,880 pounds per acre, down 20 pounds from 2022 and the lowest since 2009.

Almond growers faced numerous challenges during this year’s cultivation season. The almond bloom was hindered by record-level rainfall and unprecedented stormy conditions. These adverse weather conditions impeded bee pollination activity in orchards statewide. Furthermore, cooler temperatures persisted throughout early summer, leading to delayed crop maturity. President and CEO of the Almond Board of California, Richard Waycott acknowledged the setbacks faced by almond growers in recent years and commended their ability to overcome these challenges.

“Almond farmers have worked hard while dealing with higher production and financing costs and a bloom with highly compromised bee flight hours. They are very thankful, however, for the abundant rain and snow which vastly improved the water situation, at least for now, and for shipping logistics that continue to improve,” said Waycott. “The perseverance of California’s almond farmers is admirable as is their commitment to meet future growth in global demand with high-quality California almonds.”

The average nut set per tree this year is 3,953, marking a three percent decrease compared to the previous year. However, the Nonpareil variety displayed a more positive trend with an average nut set of 4,004. The measurement represents a one percent increase from 2022. Moreover, the average kernel weight for all almond varieties sampled was 1.67 grams, indicating a substantial 14 percent increase from the previous year. The Nonpareil variety recorded an average kernel weight of 1.69 grams, up by nine percent from 2022.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West