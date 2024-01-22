Almond Bloom’s Local and Global Impact: Insights from BASF

As almond orchards near the crucial bloom period, BASF Tech Service Representative Jessica Samler emphasizes the significance of almond production for both local and global economies. Samler states, “No other country comes close to the U.S. and California for almond production, with this state accounting for almost 80 percent of the world’s almonds. About 30 percent stays domestically, supporting our local economy, while the remaining 70 percent is exported globally. The success of our growers is paramount, not only for local communities but also for the global market, influencing supply chains, job creation, and economic stability.”

Discussing the preparations needed for optimal almond bloom, Samler provides valuable insights for growers. She underscores the importance of high-quality nutritional products, considering them as the tree’s multivitamin. Samler notes, “You want to make sure those trees are getting everything they need.” Additionally, she highlights the role of strong fungicides like Marivon and Pristine during bloom, likening them to supplements that aid in stress mitigation. Acknowledging bloom as a major stress event for almond trees, Samler noted the significance of carefully considering soil preparation, nutrients, and stress mitigation strategies during the critical bloom phase.

From local economies to global markets, almonds play a vital role, making the success of growers essential not only for their local communities but also on a much broader scale. Samler’s recommendations can help almond growers with valuable strategies to ensure optimal tree health and productivity during bloom.

