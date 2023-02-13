Agronomic Minute: Understanding the Benefits and Value of Biosolutions

Biosolutions are continually gaining interest from farmers with more awareness and options available. However, there are important factors to consider when contemplating a biological material. Technical Services Manager for UPL North America, Cassie Rieser said one of the first things to note is what type of materials are out there. Rieser said there are generally three classifications of biosolutions that include biocontrol, biostimulants, and things like biofertilizers.

“Biocontrol solutions are usually registered through the EPA, or Cal DPR and they contain a registered active ingredient, or ingredients, that provide scientifically proven pest control or disease control,” said Reiser. “These products can help mitigate pest resistance and especially chemical residue issues for improved harvested crop yield quality and grower profitability.”

Biostimulants are more clearly defined in the 2018 Farm Bill. These are substances or micro-organisms that stimulate other natural processes when applied to seeds, plants, or the rhizosphere. Biostimulants generally enhance nutrient uptake and efficiency to help promote crop quality and yield. Biofertilizers serve a similar type of purpose but provide a different approach to bolstering plant and soil nutrition.

“Biofertilizers, according to the Biological Products Industry Alliance, or BPIA, contain living microorganisms that when applied to seed, plant, or soil, inhabit the area around the roots or live in the roots,” Reiser explained. “These microorganisms can promote plant growth by increasing the supply or availability of nutrients by stimulating root growth, or by aiding other beneficial symbiotic relationships.”

Altogether, biosolutions offer a variety of benefits to growers. Depending on the material, they can help enhance plant and soil health to be more resilient and efficient. “Biosolutions also provide farmers with additional tools to manage some rapidly changing regulations across the nation while maintaining their crops’ nutrient use efficiency and crop health,” said Reiser.

