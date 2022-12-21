Agricultural Wins and Losses in Omnibus Appropriations Package

Congress has released a $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations package that includes all 12 fiscal year appropriations bills for the fiscal year 2023. Lawmakers are attempting to get the legislation through both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate before the December 24 deadline. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 is being heralded by some for several provisions that stand to benefit farmers and ranchers. The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) noted its support for the inclusion of the Growing Climate Solutions Act and the SUSTAINS Act.

“Environmental markets and conservation programs have the potential to meaningfully assist dairy producers as they work to meet their 2050 environmental stewardship goals,” said NMPF president and CEO Jim Mulhern. “The Growing Climate Solutions Act and the SUSTAINS Act will strengthen these important tools.”

The two pieces of legislation would help further conservation and stewardship efforts. The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC) was also encouraged by the funding allocations for important agricultural programs. Specifically, increased investments in the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program and Conservation Technical Assistance. “In the days ahead, we’re hopeful that Congress will send this bill to the President’s desk as it increasingly turns its attention to the 118th Congress and farm bill reauthorization” NSAC Interim Policy Director Mike Lavender said in a press release.

At the same time, the omnibus appropriations package did not include any specific cattle market reforms such as the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) also expressed disappointment that the spending bill did not address agricultural immigration reform. Particularly, the group was dismayed by the Affordable and Secure Food Act failing to be supported in the Senate. “Congress missed a huge opportunity and did not do their part to improve production and increase the legal supply of labor,” said IFPA’s Chief Policy Officer Robert Guenther.

