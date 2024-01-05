AgNet News Hour, Friday, 01-05-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. In today’s show, 2023 was one of the worst years on record for fruit fly infestations in California and the deadline is extended for Clean Truck Check requirements. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.