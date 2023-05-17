Ag Groups Say Secure the Border Act Falls Short of Necessary Labor Reform

The Secure the Border Act of 2023, H.R. 2, was narrowly passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week. Several provisions have caught the attention of the agricultural industry, particularly the mandatory use of electronic verification, or E-Verify. The Agriculture Workforce Coalition (AWC) has raised concerns about the types of negative impacts such a requirement could have. “Farmers share the goal of a verified workforce, but agricultural labor reforms also must be enacted prior to any mandatory electronic verification system to avoid severe consequences for our nation’s food supply,” the organization said in a press release.

Members of the AWC include the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Farmers Union, International Fresh Produce Association, and Western Growers. The group notes that the Secure the Border Act, as drafted, would “decimate” the current ag workforce. AWC supports efforts to address labor challenges but says other reforms are necessary before a requirement to use E-Verify can be implemented without considerable fallout.

AWC was not alone in pointing out some of the shortcomings of the Secure the Border Act. The California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) acknowledged that the current immigration system needs reforming. However, the association notes that H.R. 2 will not adequately address the problem and that a more comprehensive approach will be necessary.

“H.R. 2 does nothing to help U.S. agriculture and instead throws a longstanding foe in E-Verify in our faces,” said CFFA President Ian LeMay. “Congress has long known that they must first address both our current agriculture workforce and modernize our guest workers programs to meet future needs. Only then can U.S. Agriculture interests support an E-Verify Policy.”

Other provisions in the legislation include limiting eligibility for asylum seekers while also resuming the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. H.R. 2 passed the House without any support from Democrats. As such, it appears unlikely the legislation will pass through the Democrat-controlled Senate as is.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West