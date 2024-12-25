As we celebrate Christmas again this year, AgNet Media’s Randall Weiseman brings back an old favorite, “A Cowboy’s Christmas Prayer” written by S. Omar Barker.

by S. Omar Barker (1895-1985)

I ain’t much good at prayin’,

and You may not know me, Lord —

For I ain’t much seen in churches,

where they preach Thy Holy Word.

But you may have observed me

out here on the lonely plains,

A-lookin’ after cattle,

feelin’ thankful when it rains.

Admirin’ Thy great handiwork.

the miracle of the grass,

Aware of Thy kind Spirit,

in the way it comes to pass

That hired men on horseback

and the livestock that we tend

Can look up at the stars at night,

and know we’ve got a Friend.

So here’s ol’ Christmas comin’ on,

remindin’ us again

Of Him whose coming brought good will

into the hearts of men.

A cowboy ain’t a preacher, Lord,

but if You’ll hear my prayer,

I’ll ask as good as we have got

for all men everywhere.

Don’t let no hearts be bitter, Lord.

Don’t let no child be cold.

Make easy the beds for them that’s sick

and them that’s weak and old.

Let kindness bless the trail we ride,

no matter what we’re after,

And sorter keep us on Your side,

in tears as well as laughter.

I’ve seen ol’ cows a-starvin’ —

and it ain’t no happy sight;

Please don’t leave no one hungry, Lord,

on Thy Good Christmas Night —

No man, no child, no woman,

and no critter on four feet

I’ll do my doggone best

to help you find ’em chuck to eat.

I’m just a sinful cowpoke, Lord —

ain’t got no business prayin’

But still I hope you’ll ketch a word

or two, of what I’m sayin’:

We speak of Merry Christmas, Lord—

I reckon You’ll agree —

There ain’t no Merry Christmas

for nobody that ain’t free!

So one thing more I ask You,

Lord: just help us what You can

To save some seeds of freedom

for the future Sons of Man!

