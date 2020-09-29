The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) will be hosting the 2020 Advances in Pistachio Production Short Course over a number of weeks in November. Registration is currently open for this year’s event, which will be offered online. The short course will feature presentations from dozens of UC Cooperative Extension Farm Advisors and Specialists. The six half-day Zoom webinars will cover a variety of pistachio production topics including field preparation, planting, irrigation, pest management, and harvesting. Registration is available for the entire conference, or for individual dates. A detailed agenda and registration can be found on the UC ANR website.

Listen to the radio report below.

2020 Advances in Pistachio Production Short Course Nov. 2-19

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West