Jotting down notes about the weather and keeping track of when your flowers bloom will help you enjoy your landscape more. When you start recording these botanical events, you’ll notice natural patterns from year to year. This info can help you choose plants and figure out when to time gardening chores, such as when to jump on those spring weeds.

Keeping a garden journal also allows you to make smarter plant choices, better time your gardening chores, and also keep better track of what you’ve planted. It’s also important to record temperatures, plant lists, and planting times. Whether it’s a plain old binder filled with hole punched paper or an app on your smart phone, got with works best for you. Your journal doesn’t have to be perfect.

The most important thing is developing the habit of observation. At the beginning of each new growing season, reading through your journal from the previous year will help set you up to create an even better garden in the year ahead.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s report below.

You Should Keep a Garden Journal