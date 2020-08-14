Federal aid for producers impacted by COVID-19 will now include the California walnut industry. USDA announced additional commodities that qualify for direct grower payments through the Farm Service Agency (FSA), and that included walnuts. California Walnut Board and Commission’s Abhi Kulkarni said growers who saw sales impacted during a four-month period could apply for aid, and that deadline has been extended to September 11.

Kulkarni added that there is a webinar on Friday, August 14 at 2 pm to help growers participate. Contact your local FSA office or the California Walnut Board and Commission for details.

Listen to Kulkarni’s full interview.

Working Together: Walnut Growers Added to CFAP Direct Payments

